Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Growth Factors Applications Regional Analysis Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

Short Details of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Report – This report studies the automotive steering wheel switch market. It used to allow more functions to be controlled without increasing the number of switches on the steering wheel, enabling drivers to select and operate more vehicle functions while keeping their hands on the wheel.

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch market competition by top manufacturers

ZF

Delphi

Orman

Alps

Tokai Rika

Valeo

Panasonic

Leopold Kostal

TOYODENSO

Marquardt

LS Automotive

Changjiang Automobile



The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is in the decreasing trend, from 17.1 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.6 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch includes split and modular, and the proportion of split in 2016 is about 63%.

Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is Passenger Vehicle, and consumption proportion in 2016 is about 78%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 1560 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Split

Modular By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle