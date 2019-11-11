Automotive Structural Adhesives Market 2019 Demand, Major Companies, Industry Chain, Size by Type, Forecast 2024

“Automotive Structural Adhesives Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Report – Structural adhesives have very high peel and shear strength and are suitable for high-strength bonding of various materials. Automotive replaces welds and mechanical fasteners, helping improve vehicle strength and durability, reduce weight and improve manufacturing efficiencies.

Global Automotive Structural Adhesives market competition by top manufacturers

Sika

Dow

Henkel

Huntsman

3M

Wacker

Arkema

Lord

BASF

H.B. Fuller

PPG Industries

ITW

Ashland

Shanghai Huitian New Material Co

ThreeBond Holdings Co

The worldwide market for Automotive Structural Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Structural Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Structural Adhesives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Structural Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Structural Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Automotive Structural Adhesives by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Structural Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Automotive Structural Adhesives by Country

8.1 South America Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Automotive Structural Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Structural Adhesives by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Structural Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

