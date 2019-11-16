Automotive Sunroof Market 2019 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025

Global “Automotive Sunroof Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Sunroof Market. The Automotive Sunroof Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14031080

Know About Automotive Sunroof Market:

Automotive sunroof is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.The automotive sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40% market share.In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 32% of global automotive sunroof consumption in 2016.With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.The global Automotive Sunroof market was 5910 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 11400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Sunroof Market:

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

Wanchao

Wuxi Mingfang

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14031080 Regions covered in the Automotive Sunroof Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Automotive Sunroof Market by Applications:

Sedan

SUV

Other Vehicle Automotive Sunroof Market by Types:

Inbuilt Sunroof

Spoiler Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof