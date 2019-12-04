Automotive Sunroof Market 2019 Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, Future Prospects, Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Forecast till 2023

Global “Automotive Sunroof Market” 2019 report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market.

An automotive sunroof is mounted on the roof of vehicles and helps improve the vehicleâ¢s appearance and prevents noise created by the wind. It is an adjustable glass panel on the automotive roof that can be operated manually or automatically, depending on the vehicle type. Additionally, automotive sunroofs come in various types, such as in-built and panoramic, which offer natural light, improved ventilation, and open-air driving. Moreover, the automotive sunroofs can either be fixed or sliding, opaque or transparent, and can even feature a visor block that blocks the light from the passenger cabin.

Factors such as the increase in the demand for premium vehicles and SUVs, innovation and developments in sunroof technology, and the rise in demand for comfort and convenience features are driving the global automotive sunroof market. Concurrently, the low penetration in entry-level vehicles and issues related to sunroof integration and safety could restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Regional Analysis

In terms of value, the global automotive sunroof market is expected to grow with an 8.96% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018â2023. In 2017, the global market was dominated by Europe with a 33.40% share followed by

Asia-Pacific and North America with shares of 28.35% and 28.26%, respectively.

Europe is expected to be the largest regional market for automotive sunroof during the forecast period. The increasing demand for premium vehicles and the growing consumer preference for enhanced comfort and convenience in cars have resulted in the rising installation of sunroofs in passenger vehicles across the region. Germany holds a substantial share of the automotive sunroof market, owing to the continuous increase in the sale of internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles. Furthermore, Germany hosts several major automobile players such as Audi AG, BMW AG, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen AG, making it the automotive hub of Europe. The German sunroof manufacturers are working on reducing costs to offer more cost-effective sunroof systems than manufacturers in other countries, which is expected to drive the market for sunroofs in Germany.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the market are Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Webasto Group (Germany), Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. (Netherlands), Inteva Products (US), Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd (Japan), Johnan Manufacturing Inc. (Japan), Wuhu Mosentek Automobile Technology Co., Ltd (China), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts Industry Co., Ltd (China), and Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Co., Ltd (China).

Objective of the Global Automotive Sunroof Market ReportâForecast till 2023

To provide insights into factors the influencing the growth of the global automotive sunroof market

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, application, sales channel, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Sunroof suppliers

Associations and industrial bodies

Component suppliers and distributors

End users of the sunroof

Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

Key Findings

On the basis of type, the panoramic sunroof segment of the global automotive sunroof market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the SUV segment of the global automotive sunroof market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment of the global automotive sunroof market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to dominate the automotive sunroof market during the review period. The regional market is expected to register an 8.16% CAGR and reach a market size of USD 3,979.0 million by the end of 2023.

The regional analysis includes:

North America

oUS

oCanada

Europe

oGermany

oUK

oItaly

oFrance

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oRest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

oLatin America

oMiddle East & Africa

Key Features of Automotive Sunroof Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Automotive Sunroof market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Automotive Sunroof market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Automotive Sunroof market.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

