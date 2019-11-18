Automotive Suspension System Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automotive Suspension System basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Automotive Suspension System is the vehicle frame and the axle or between the wheels of all power transmission device connected to the general term, its role is to transfer between the wheel and the frame force and torque, and the buffer from the uneven road surface to the frame Or body impact, and attenuate the resulting vibration to ensure that the car can run smoothly. Typical suspension system structure consists of elastic elements, guide mechanisms and shock absorbers and other components, the individual structure is also a buffer block, lateral stabilizer bar. The elastic elements are leaf springs, air springs, coil springs and torsion bar springs and other forms, and modern sedan suspension system and more use of helical springs and torsion bar springs, individual limousine is the use of air springs. .

Automotive Suspension System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Mando

ZF

ThyssenKrupp

Tenneco

Magneti Marelli

Benteler

Dongfeng Motor Suspension

Wanxiang Qianchao

Hendrickson

F-TECH

WABCO

Fawer Automotive Parts

Fangzheng Machinery

Shanghai Komman

Hongyan Fangda

and many more. Automotive Suspension System Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Suspension System Market can be Split into:

Independent Automotive Suspension System

Non-independent Automotive Suspension System. By Applications, the Automotive Suspension System Market can be Split into:

Passenger Car

LCV-Light Commercial Vehicle