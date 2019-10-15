Automotive Timing Belt Market Research Study Containing Progress Factors, Size, Types and Application by Regions from 2019-2024

The timing belt, also called as timing chain or cam belt synchronizes the rotation of the crankshaft and the camshaft for opening and closing the vales during intake and exhaust strokes. It is one of the most critical components in internal combustion engines (ICEs). This is because it operates and controls the number of revolutions of the camshaft, which defines the power generated by the engine.

The timing belt, also called as timing chain or cam belt synchronizes the rotation of the crankshaft and the camshaft for opening and closing the vales during intake and exhaust strokes. It is one of the most critical components in internal combustion engines (ICEs). This is because it operates and controls the number of revolutions of the camshaft, which defines the power generated by the engine..

Automotive Timing Belt Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ContiTech (Continental)

Borgwarner

Gates

Schaffler

SKF

ACDelco

Bando USA

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Dayco

Goodyear

Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt

Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt

Toyoda

Tsubakimoto

J.K. Fenner (India) and many more. Automotive Timing Belt Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Timing Belt Market can be Split into:

Belt-in-Oil

Chains

Dry belts. By Applications, the Automotive Timing Belt Market can be Split into:

Passenger Vehicle