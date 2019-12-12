 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Tire Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Automotive Tire Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Automotive Tire

GlobalAutomotive Tire Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Automotive Tire Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Automotive Tire Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Automotive Tire globally.

About Automotive Tire:

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.This report we researched the automotive type which is used in automotive.

Automotive Tire Market Manufactures:

  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Goodyear
  • Continental
  • Pirelli
  • Hankook
  • Sumitomo
  • Yokohama
  • Maxxis
  • Zhongce
  • GITI Tire
  • Cooper Tire
  • Kumho Tire
  • Toyo Tire
  • Apollo Tyres
  • Triangle Group
  • Nexen Tire
  • Hengfeng Rubber
  • Nokian Tyres

    Automotive Tire Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Automotive Tire Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Automotive Tire Market Types:

  • Bias Tire
  • Radial Tire

    Automotive Tire Market Applications:

  • Passenger Car
  • Commecial Car

    The Report provides in depth research of the Automotive Tire Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Automotive Tire Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Automotive Tire Market Report:

  • Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.
  • Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.
  • Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 211500 million US$ in 2024, from 183400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Tire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Tire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Tire in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Tire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Tire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Tire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Automotive Tire Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automotive Tire by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automotive Tire Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive Tire Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Tire Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Tire Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Tire Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive Tire Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive Tire Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Tire Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

