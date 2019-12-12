Automotive Tire Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Automotive Tire Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

Global “Automotive Tire Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Automotive Tire Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Automotive Tire Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Automotive Tire globally.

About Automotive Tire:

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.This report we researched the automotive type which is used in automotive.

Automotive Tire Market Manufactures:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Nokian Tyres

Automotive Tire Market Types:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire Automotive Tire Market Applications:

Passenger Car

Commecial Car

Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.

Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 211500 million US$ in 2024, from 183400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.