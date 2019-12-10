Automotive Tire Retreading Services Industry Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand And Forecast Research Report To 2023

Automotive Tire Retreading Services market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 0.97% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Tire Retreading Services market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Retreaded tires help control environmental pollution significantly by increasing the actual productive life of tires. This is because retreads are applied to original casings of used worn-out tires that have not fully completed their actual lifecycle. As the original casing can be used twice or thrice for retreading. it results in efficient utilization of a tires lifecycle. In addition. the use of rubber resources can be optimized by avoiding the need to scrap millions of worn out tires every year which reduces the number of tires in landfills. Retreaded tires also conserve less energy compared to the energy used up in manufacturing new tires. Moreover, the manufacturing process of retreaded tires takes less time and can lead to better tire management in terms of economy and efficiency. Hence environmental benefits of retreaded tires are crucial boosters for the automotive tire retreading services market . Ouranalysts have predicted that the automotive tire retreading services market will grow by over USD 118 million by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Tire Retreading Services:

Bridgestone

Continental

Pomps Tire Service

Southern Tire Mart

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber