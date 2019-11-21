Automotive Torque Converter Market 2019 Analysis and Outlook, Demand, Industry Size, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report 2025

Global “Automotive Torque Converter Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Automotive Torque Converter market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis
Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission.An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Japan & Korea, China and North American. The Automotive Torque Converterâs consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and automotive type, the production of AT and CVT has great relationship with the consumption of torque converter.The import and export volume is relative small, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Automotive Torque Converter has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. In the future, the Automotive Torque Converter will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-fire degree. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The production of the automotive torque converter has great relationship with the automotive transmissionâs development and the rate.The global Automotive Torque Converter market was 540 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% between 2019 and 2025.
Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
