Automotive Torque Converter Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application to 2024

The global Automotive Torque Converter Market 2019 Report provides is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Automotive Torque Converter Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.
Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission.An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.
Automotive Torque Converter Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- EXEDY
- Yutaka Giken
- Kapec
- ZF
- Valeo
- Schaeffler
- Aerospace Power
- Punch Powertrain
- Allison Transmission
- Precision of New Hampton
- Hongyu.
Automotive Torque Converter Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Automotive Torque Converter Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Automotive Torque Converter Market:
- Introduction of Automotive Torque Converter with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Automotive Torque Converter with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Automotive Torque Converter market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Automotive Torque Converter market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Automotive Torque Converter Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Automotive Torque Converter market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Automotive Torque Converter Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Automotive Torque Converter Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Japan & Korea, China and North American. The Automotive Torque Converters consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and automotive type, the production of AT and CVT has great relationship with the consumption of torque converter.
The import and export volume is relative small, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Automotive Torque Converter has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon.
In the future, the Automotive Torque Converter will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-fire degree. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The production of the automotive torque converter has great relationship with the automotive transmissions development and the rate.
The worldwide market for Automotive Torque Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Torque Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Automotive Torque Converter Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Automotive Torque Converter Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Automotive Torque Converter Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Automotive Torque Converter Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Automotive Torque Converter Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
