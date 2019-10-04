Automotive Torque Converter Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application to 2024

The global Automotive Torque Converter Market 2019 Report provides is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Automotive Torque Converter Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission.An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.

Automotive Torque Converter Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

EXEDY

Yutaka Giken

Kapec

ZF

Valeo

Schaeffler

Aerospace Power

Punch Powertrain

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

Hongyu.



Automotive Torque Converter Market Type Segment Analysis:

Single-stage Torque Converter

Multistage Torque Converter Application Segment Analysis:

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)