Automotive Transceivers Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Automotive Transceivers Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Automotive Transceivers industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Automotive Transceivers market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Automotive Transceivers by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Automotive Transceivers Market Analysis:

Because of the increasing demand for data exchange in modern vehicles, the automotive industry implemented networks like CAN (Controller Area Network), LIN (Local Interconnect Network) and FlexRay protocol-based bus systems. In the future, cars will have more electronic control units (ECUs) which will feature an even higher level of functionality. Therefore, the importance of in-vehicle networking devices increases due to the larger quantity of data exchanged between the ECUs. As a result the automotive industry newly established the CAN FD (Flexible Data-rate) protocol for faster CAN communication up to 5Mbit/s and CAN PN (Partial Networking) for improved energy efficiency.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Transceivers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Transceivers.

Some Major Players of Automotive Transceivers Market Are:

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Autotalks

Broadcom

Cypress Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor

Embien Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Automotive Transceivers Market Segmentation by Types:

LIN

CAN

FlexRay

Ethernet

Others

Automotive Transceivers Market Segmentation by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

