Automotive Transfer Case Market 2019 Product Category, Application and Specification

Global "Automotive Transfer Case Market" research report forecast from 2019-2024

Automotive Transfer Case Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Automotive Transfer Case Market Manufactures:

Magna

GKN

BorgWarner

Linamar

ZF

AAM

Meritor

Dana

Marmon

Hyundai Dymos

Fabco

Univance

Automotive Transfer Case Market Types:

Gear Driven Transfer Cases

Chain Driven Transfer Cases Automotive Transfer Case Market Applications:

Light Trucks

SUVs

Others Scope of Reports:

Automotive Transfer Case is a part of the drivetrain of four-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, and other multiple powered axle vehicles. It is an aluminum or steel housing under the vehicle and the vast majority of transfer cases are either chain based or gear based. The transfer case transfers power from the transmission to the front and rear axles by means of drive shafts. It also synchronizes the difference between the rotation of the front and rear wheels, and may contain one or more sets of low range gears for off-road use.

The Automotive Transfer Case industry is relatively concentrated, the revenue of top 5 manufacturers account about 68% of global market share in 2015. And high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Magna, GKN, BorgWarner, Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance and etc.

North America is the largest producer (53% market share of global in 2015) and consumer (42% market share of global in 2015) of Automotive Transfer Case and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. The region is dominated by domestic OEMs, such as Ford Motors Company, General Motors Company, and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Transfer Case in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The worldwide market for Automotive Transfer Case is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6990 million US$ in 2024, from 4630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.