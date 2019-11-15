Automotive Trunk Opener Market – Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2024

The report titled “Global Automotive Trunk Opener Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Trunk Opener market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Automotive Trunk Opener analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Automotive Trunk Opener in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Narumi Goukin Manufacturing (Japan)

Nissin Industry (Japan)

Ansei (Japan) “Smart truck opener (SO) provides secure, automatic, hands-free opening and closing of aÂ vehicles trunkÂ or sliding door.” Automotive Trunk Opener Market Segments by Type:

Remote Control Type

Hands Free Type

Others Automotive Trunk Opener Market Segments by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The intelligent trunk opener comprises an induction remote-control unit and a trunk starting host in wireless connection with the induction remote-control unit.

The worldwide market for Automotive Trunk Opener is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.