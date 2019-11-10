Automotive Tyre Market 2019: Size, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Status and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Tyre Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automotive Tyre in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Tyre Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bridgestone

Michelin

GoodYear

Continental

Sumitomo

Pirelli

Hankook

Yokohama

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Zhongce Rubber

Giti

Cooper Tire

KUMHO TIRES

TOYO Tyre

Triangle group

Linglong Tyre

Apollo Tyres

MRF

Nokian Tyres

Double Coin

Xingyuan

Nexen Tire

AEOLUS TYRE

JK TYRE

Doublestar group

JINYU TYRE

HENGFENG

Sailun

KENDA TYRE

GUIZHOU TYRE

SHENGTAI

Cordiant

General Science Technology

Belshina

Wanda BOTO Tyre

Wanli Tire

NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP

Nizhnekamskshinaï¼TATNEFTï¼

The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Tyre industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Automotive Tyre Market Types:

Bias Automotive Tyre

Radial Automotive Tyre Automotive Tyre Market Applications:

Commercial Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

In 2014, the global production of the Tyre reaches over 115666 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 25% during the last five years.

Automotive Tyre are mainly produced by Bridgestone, Michelin, Good Year, Continental, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, and these companies occupied about 58.23% market share in 2014.

The worldwide market for Automotive Tyre is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.