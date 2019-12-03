Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

"Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Automotive USB Power Delivery System market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

The USB power delivery system is a device located in the vehicle that is used to charge mobile phones, laptops, and other portable devices of the vehicle users. The various types of USB power delivery systems include Type A, Type C, USB 1.0, USB 2.0, which can be used individually and in combinations. The USB power delivery system supports the connection of different devices with different power profiles compatible to different multimedia interfaces, which increase the passenger convenience and comfort. The global market for automotive USB power delivery systems is growing rapidly due to the growing sale of Type-C USB power delivery systems and the growing demand for infotainment systems in automobiles. However, the USB device failure due to power variation could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive USB power delivery system market has been segmented based on type, application, distribution, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of type, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented intoÃ¢â¬âcombination and type C. The combination segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for high speed charging and compatibility with various infotainment systems in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for combination type USB ports in the global automotive USB power delivery system market.

On the basis of application, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented as head units, rear-seat entertainment, and rear-seat chargers. The head unitsÃ¢â¬â¢ segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for enhanced infotainment applications in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for head units in the global automotive USB power delivery system market.

On the basis of distribution, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented intoÃ¢â¬âonline and offline. The online segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for genuine and high-quality electronic components in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for online distribution channel in the global automotive USB power delivery system market.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented intoÃ¢â¬â passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing comfort and convenience features being incorporated into passenger cars.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive USB power delivery system market has been segmented, on the basis of region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest market share due to constant integration of electronics into automobiles and the stringent government regulations and standards due to the increase in demand for next-generation vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles. In 2017, the market was led by Europe, with a 47.9% share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with shares of 38.70% and 16.50%, respectively. The global automotive USB power delivery system market is expected to grow at 15.71% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for global automotive USB power delivery system owing to the presence of several established OEMs in China, Japan, and India. It is estimated that the market for automotive USB power delivery system in Asia-Pacific would register a CAGR of 20.38% during the forecast period.

The automotive USB power delivery system market in North America would register a CAGR of 16.97% during the forecast period. North America is projected to witness a substantial growth for the automotive USB power delivery system market due to the presence of Tier 1 USB power delivery system manufacturing companies, such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. These market players are actively investing in the research and development in order to offer innovative products and diversify the product portfolio for USB power delivery system.

The rest of the world includes Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The automotive USB power delivery system market in the rest of the world is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. The growing transportation sector in the region is expected to lead to an integration of electronics into automotive, owing to the rising consumer preferences for high-end electronics with in-built safety and convenience features. South America is estimated to be the fast-growing market in the rest of the world, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of the market are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Lattice Semiconductor (US), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ON Semiconductor (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

Objective of the Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market ReportÃ¢â¬âForecast till 2023

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive USB power delivery system market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global automotive USB power delivery system market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis and PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments concerning regions and their respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, distribution, and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global automotive USB power delivery system market

Target Audience

Associations and industrial bodies

Raw material/Component suppliers and distributors

End users of automotive USB power delivery system

USB Manufacturers

Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

Electric vehicle manufacturers

Automotive component manufacturers

Key Findings

The combination segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by type, accounted for the larger market share in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period.

The passenger car segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by vehicle type, accounted for the larger market share in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.54% during the forecast period.

The headunits segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by application, accounted for the largest market share; it is projected to register a CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period.

The online segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by distribution, accounted for the larger market share; it is expected to register a CAGR of 16.62% during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global market was led by Europe followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period.

The regional analysis includes:

North America

oUS

oCanada

oMexico

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oRest of Europe

AsiaÃ¢â¬âPacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oRest of AsiaÃ¢â¬âPacific

Rest of the World

oSouth America

oMiddle East & Africa

Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Automotive USB Power Delivery System market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Automotive USB Power Delivery System market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Automotive USB Power Delivery System market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Automotive USB Power Delivery System market

To analyze opportunities in the Automotive USB Power Delivery System market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Automotive USB Power Delivery System market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Automotive USB Power Delivery System trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market

Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market competitors.

