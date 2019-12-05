Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market 2019: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact with Market Dynamics and Forecast Report till 2023

Global “Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market” 2019 report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market.

Introduction

The USB power delivery system is a device located in the vehicle that is used to charge mobile phones, laptops, and other portable devices of the vehicle users. The various types of USB power delivery systems include Type A, Type C, USB 1.0, USB 2.0, which can be used individually and in combinations. The USB power delivery system supports the connection of different devices with different power profiles compatible to different multimedia interfaces, which increase the passenger convenience and comfort. The global market for automotive USB power delivery systems is growing rapidly due to the growing sale of Type-C USB power delivery systems and the growing demand for infotainment systems in automobiles. However, the USB device failure due to power variation could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive USB power delivery system market has been segmented based on type, application, distribution, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of type, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented intoÃ¢â¬âcombination and type C. The combination segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for high speed charging and compatibility with various infotainment systems in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for combination type USB ports in the global automotive USB power delivery system market.

On the basis of application, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented as head units, rear-seat entertainment, and rear-seat chargers. The head unitsÃ¢â¬â¢ segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for enhanced infotainment applications in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for head units in the global automotive USB power delivery system market.

On the basis of distribution, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented intoÃ¢â¬âonline and offline. The online segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for genuine and high-quality electronic components in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for online distribution channel in the global automotive USB power delivery system market.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented intoÃ¢â¬â passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing comfort and convenience features being incorporated into passenger cars.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive USB power delivery system market has been segmented, on the basis of region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest market share due to constant integration of electronics into automobiles and the stringent government regulations and standards due to the increase in demand for next-generation vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles. In 2017, the market was led by Europe, with a 47.9% share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with shares of 38.70% and 16.50%, respectively. The global automotive USB power delivery system market is expected to grow at 15.71% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for global automotive USB power delivery system owing to the presence of several established OEMs in China, Japan, and India. It is estimated that the market for automotive USB power delivery system in Asia-Pacific would register a CAGR of 20.38% during the forecast period.

The automotive USB power delivery system market in North America would register a CAGR of 16.97% during the forecast period. North America is projected to witness a substantial growth for the automotive USB power delivery system market due to the presence of Tier 1 USB power delivery system manufacturing companies, such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. These market players are actively investing in the research and development in order to offer innovative products and diversify the product portfolio for USB power delivery system.

The rest of the world includes Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The automotive USB power delivery system market in the rest of the world is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. The growing transportation sector in the region is expected to lead to an integration of electronics into automotive, owing to the rising consumer preferences for high-end electronics with in-built safety and convenience features. South America is estimated to be the fast-growing market in the rest of the world, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of the market are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Lattice Semiconductor (US), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ON Semiconductor (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

Objective of the Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market ReportÃ¢â¬âForecast till 2023

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive USB power delivery system market

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To analyze the global automotive USB power delivery system market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis and PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s Five Forces Analysis

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments concerning regions and their respective key countries

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, distribution, and region.

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Ã¢â¬Â¢ To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global automotive USB power delivery system market

Target Audience

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Associations and industrial bodies

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Raw material/Component suppliers and distributors

Ã¢â¬Â¢ End users of automotive USB power delivery system

Ã¢â¬Â¢ USB Manufacturers

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Electric vehicle manufacturers

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Automotive component manufacturers

Key Findings

Ã¢â¬Â¢ The combination segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by type, accounted for the larger market share in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period.

Ã¢â¬Â¢ The passenger car segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by vehicle type, accounted for the larger market share in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.54% during the forecast period.

Ã¢â¬Â¢ The headunits segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by application, accounted for the largest market share; it is projected to register a CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period.

Ã¢â¬Â¢ The online segment of the global automotive USB power delivery system market, by distribution, accounted for the larger market share; it is expected to register a CAGR of 16.62% during the forecast period.

Ã¢â¬Â¢ In 2017, the global market was led by Europe followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period.

The regional analysis includes:

Ã¢â¬Â¢North America

oUS

oCanada

oMexico

Ã¢â¬Â¢Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oRest of Europe

Ã¢â¬Â¢AsiaÃ¢â¬âPacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oRest of AsiaÃ¢â¬âPacific

Ã¢â¬Â¢Rest of the World

oSouth America

oMiddle East & Africa

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

