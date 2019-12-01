Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Detail Market by Competitors, Revenue, Cost Analysis, Price, Gross Margin and Top Manufactures

Global “Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13920950

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Manufactures:

Delphi (Aptiv)

Continental AG

Denso

Cohda

Kapsch

Qualcomm

ETrans

Savari

Autotalks

Arada (Lear)

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Types:

V2V

V2I

V2P Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Applications:

Road Safety Service

Automatic Parking System

Emergency Vehicles

Auto Car Service Scope of Reports:

The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).

Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $6 billion by 2025.

It is report that GM will be the first car maker to have a V2X system in a production vehicle, with their CTS Cadillac going into production at the end of 2016. Meanwhile in Europe, the Corridor Project will ensure that there is infrastructure in place for the early adopters. Deployment work is happening in parallel in the both the US and Europe, so it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly who deploys first â and even then there will only be months in it.

The worldwide market for Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.9% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.