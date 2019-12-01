 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Detail Market by Competitors, Revenue, Cost Analysis, Price, Gross Margin and Top Manufactures

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13920950   

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Manufactures:

  • Delphi (Aptiv)
  • Continental AG
  • Denso
  • Cohda
  • Kapsch
  • Qualcomm
  • ETrans
  • Savari
  • Autotalks
  • Arada (Lear)

  • Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Types:

  • V2V
  • V2I
  • V2P

    Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Applications:

  • Road Safety Service
  • Automatic Parking System
  • Emergency Vehicles
  • Auto Car Service

    Scope of Reports:

  • The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).
  • Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $6 billion by 2025.
  • It is report that GM will be the first car maker to have a V2X system in a production vehicle, with their CTS Cadillac going into production at the end of 2016. Meanwhile in Europe, the Corridor Project will ensure that there is infrastructure in place for the early adopters. Deployment work is happening in parallel in the both the US and Europe, so it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly who deploys first â and even then there will only be months in it.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.9% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13920950

    The objectives of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 124

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13920950  

    1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

     

    Our other Reports:

    Run-around Coils Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

    Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2024

    Oil Absorbent Pads Market 2019 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024

    Global Car Refrigerators Market by Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.