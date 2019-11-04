Automotive Water Pump Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Pricing Trend and Forecast 2024

The Global Automotive Water Pump market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Water Pump market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Automotive Water Pump market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

KSPG AG

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Xibeng

Continental

Gates Corporation

GMB Corporation

ACDelco

Jung Woo Auto

Edelbrock

Fawer

Jinglong

US Motor Works

Dongfeng

Longji Group

FMI

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Automotive Water Pump developed steady, with an average growth rate of 2.67%.

The global average price of Automotive Water Pump is in the decreasing trend, from 26.5 USD/ Units in 2011 to 25.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Water Pump includes Mechanical Water Pump, Electric Water Pump. The proportion of Mechanical Water Pump in 2015 is about 86.30%, and the proportion of Electric Water Pump in 2015 is about 13.7%.

Automotive Water Pump is application in Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Water Pump is Passenger Car, and the market share in 2015 is about 80.27%.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, with a production market share nearly 27.43% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, enjoying production market share about 23.20% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.12% % in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.41%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Water Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mechanical Water Pump

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Car

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



