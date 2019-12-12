Automotive Window Glass Market Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Global Forecast Report 2020-2024

Automotive window glassÂ includesÂ windscreens, side and rear windows, andÂ glassÂ panel roofs on aÂ vehicle. Side windows can be either fixed or raised and lowered by depressing a button (power window) or switch or using a hand-turnedÂ crank.

Major companies which drives the Automotive Window Glass industry are:

AGC (Japan)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China)

Guardian Industries (USA)

Hori Glass (Japan)

Ishizaki Honten (Japan)

Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)

Pilkington Automotive (Japan)

VUTEQ (Japan)

Xinyi Glass Holding (China).

The majority of car glass is held in place byÂ glass run channels, which also serve to contain any fragments of glass if the glass breaks.

The worldwide market for Automotive Window Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Windscreens Glass

Side and Rear Windows Glass

Glass Panel Roof Glass

Others Automotive Window Glass Market Segments by Application:

Passenger Cars