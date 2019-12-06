Automotive Wire and Cable Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Automotive Wire and Cable Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Yazaki

Sumitomo Electric

Delphi

LEONI

Lear

Yura

Furukawa Electric

Coficab

PKC Group

Kyungshin

Beijing Force

Fujikura

Coroplast

General Cable

Shanghai Shenglong

Automotive Wire and Cable is an important part of automotive electronic control system. It is bonded, twisted, or braided together to form a single assembly as the circuit in an automotive. Automotive Wire and Cable are used to transmit electric power, data and other signals as voice in the automotive. The working environment required the wire and cable to have characteristics like high temperature resistant.The market of the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a significant rate; whereas the Europe and North American and Japan markets are matured and thus, the demand for the same is estimated to grow at a decent rate. China is the largest country of Vehicle Wire and Cable Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 27.1% in 2017. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 23%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle Wire and Cable Markers, enjoying 21.58% revenue market share.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle Wire Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe and Japan. The main market players are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.Automotive Wire and Cable is also costly. For this reason, harness manufacturers are under relentless pressure to reduce costs. Harness manufacturing is logistically complex. Each harness comprises hundreds or even thousands of components that are assembled via a sequence of operations to create the final product.Global Automotive Wire and Cable market size will reach 41800 million US$ by 2025, from 28600 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Wire and Cable. Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Automotive Wire and Cable Market by Applications:

Body

Chassis

Engine

HVAC

SpeedÂ Sensor

Others Automotive Wire and Cable Market by Types:

Copper Core

Aluminum Core