Automotive Wrap Films Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Automotive Wrap Films Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Wrap Films market size.

About Automotive Wrap Films:

Automotive Wrap Films is long-term, removable, dual cast films designed for solid color passenger vehicle detailing, decoration and full wraps and provide excellent opacity to hide high-contrast surfaces These films are primarily used for the purposes â first being to change or enhance the appearance of a vehicle and the second being to safeguard the original paint from dust and corrosion. One single wrap on a vehicle can last up to five years â making it a relatively affordable option. Continuous growth in the Pre-owned car markets has also led to the increase in demand of wrap films as the major scratches, improper paint and other defects can be made unnoticeable with the help of the wrap films. Globally, automotive wrap films witness significant demand, due to rising consumer interest towards paint protection and colour change films.

Top Key Players of Automotive Wrap Films Market:

3M

Avery Dennison

Orafol Group

Ritrama

Vvivid Vinyl

Arlon Graphics

Hexis

KPMF

Guangzhou Carbins

Cast Film

Calendered Film Major Applications covered in the Automotive Wrap Films Market report are:

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle Scope of Automotive Wrap Films Market:

In the last several years, global market of automotive wrap films developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 16%. In 2017, global revenue of automotive wrap films is nearly 2.3 billion USD; the actual production is about 380 M Sqm.

Automotive wrap films is widely used for Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle. The most proportion of automotive wrap films is for Light Duty Vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is 68%.

North America region is the largest supplier of automotive wrap films, with a production market share nearly 38% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive wrap films, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Automotive Wrap Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.9% over the next five years, will reach 5000 million US$ in 2024, from 2290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.