Automotive Wrap Films Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Automotive Wrap Films

GlobalAutomotive Wrap Films Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Wrap Films market size.

About Automotive Wrap Films:

Automotive Wrap Films is long-term, removable, dual cast films designed for solid color passenger vehicle detailing, decoration and full wraps and provide excellent opacity to hide high-contrast surfaces These films are primarily used for the purposes â first being to change or enhance the appearance of a vehicle and the second being to safeguard the original paint from dust and corrosion. One single wrap on a vehicle can last up to five years â making it a relatively affordable option. Continuous growth in the Pre-owned car markets has also led to the increase in demand of wrap films as the major scratches, improper paint and other defects can be made unnoticeable with the help of the wrap films. Globally, automotive wrap films witness significant demand, due to rising consumer interest towards paint protection and colour change films.

Top Key Players of Automotive Wrap Films Market:

  • 3M
  • Avery Dennison
  • Orafol Group
  • Ritrama
  • Vvivid Vinyl
  • Arlon Graphics
  • Hexis
  • KPMF
  • Guangzhou Carbins

    Major Types covered in the Automotive Wrap Films Market report are:

  • Cast Film
  • Calendered Film

    Major Applications covered in the Automotive Wrap Films Market report are:

  • Light Duty Vehicle
  • Medium Duty Vehicle
  • Heavy Duty Vehicle

    Scope of Automotive Wrap Films Market:

  • In the last several years, global market of automotive wrap films developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 16%. In 2017, global revenue of automotive wrap films is nearly 2.3 billion USD; the actual production is about 380 M Sqm.
  • Automotive wrap films is widely used for Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle. The most proportion of automotive wrap films is for Light Duty Vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is 68%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of automotive wrap films, with a production market share nearly 38% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive wrap films, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Wrap Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.9% over the next five years, will reach 5000 million US$ in 2024, from 2290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Wrap Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Wrap Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Wrap Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Wrap Films in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Wrap Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Wrap Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Wrap Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Wrap Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Automotive Wrap Films Market Report pages: 117

    1 Automotive Wrap Films Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automotive Wrap Films by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automotive Wrap Films Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive Wrap Films Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Wrap Films Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Wrap Films Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Wrap Films Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive Wrap Films Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive Wrap Films Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Wrap Films Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

