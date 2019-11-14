Autonomous Car Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

Global “Autonomous Car Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Autonomous Car in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Autonomous Car Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi

Denso

TRW

Valeo

AISIN

Magna

Hyundai Mobis

Gentex

Takata

Hella

WABCO The report provides a basic overview of the Autonomous Car industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Autonomous Car Market Types:

LDWS

PAV

ACC

AEB

Automonous Car Autonomous Car Market Applications:

Passenger Car

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, new vehiclesâ assemble rate of autonomous car technology are growing higher. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of autonomous car industry. At present, the major products in the autonomous car industry are LDWS, PAV, ACC and AEB. There are a few companies in the market. The major companies are Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi and Denso etc.

At present, many vehicle manufacturers enter the autonomous car industry to develop autonomous car technology. They are Google, Toyota, Daimler, Volvo, BMW, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan etc.

The worldwide market for Autonomous Car is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.