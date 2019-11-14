Autonomous Cars Chip Market Report 2019 Delivers In-Depth Market Analysis, Top Vendor Landscape and Future Prospects by End of 2024

The report titled “Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Autonomous Cars Chip analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Autonomous Cars Chip in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Intel

NVIDIA

Mobileye

NXP

Reza

Infineon

STMicro

Xilinx

Allwinner Technology “Autonomous Cars Chip market fall into four categories. The first is microcontrollers for traditional automotive features like emissions control and antilock brakes, an arena dominated by NXP and Renesas. Second are the wireless modem chips connecting cars to the internet, with Intel and Qualcomm as the big players. Then there are two categories for autonomous features: chips for the cameras and sensors that give a self-driving car “eyes,” and the processing chips that serve as the artificial “brains.” Mobileye is a big player on the sensor side, while Intel and Nvidia power AI features for companies like Waymo and Tesla.” Autonomous Cars Chip Market Segments by Type:

Traditional Automotive Chip

Vehicle Network Chip

Cameras Chip

Sensors Chip Autonomous Cars Chip Market Segments by Application:

Passenger Car

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

