Autonomous Trucks Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Global Autonomous Trucks Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market.

An autonomous truck, which is also known as self-driving truck, can run on the roads without the physical presence of a human driver. Autonomous trucks utilize advanced technological systems such as improved quality sensors and cameras, which in turn eliminate the requirement of the physical presence of a driver for running the truck. The platooning of vehicles, which is also known as vehicle-to-vehicle interaction, is an upcoming concept in the autonomous truck market and has been gaining significance for the last few years.Increasing shortage of human drivers has been observed in recent years owing to the ever-increasing volumes of goods and materials being shipped and transported by means of trucks. For example, according to the American Trucking Associations, the trucking industry is witnessed a shortage of nearly 50,000 drivers in 2017, owing to the rising demand for transportation of materials in large volumes by means of trucks. This increasing shortage of human drivers in the trucking industry is expected to drive the autonomous truck market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an autonomous truck does not face the restriction of number of working hours, as is faced by a human driver driving the truck. The usage of an autonomous truck can thus increase the shipping volumes, as compared to those achieved by a truck driven manually by a driver. This is further expected to boost the autonomous truck market in the near future.An autonomous truck also reduces the probability of accidents caused by human error due to driver negligence. This is further anticipated to propel the autonomous truck market during the forecast period. Increasing efforts being taken by the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) as well as the governments of various nations across the world in order to develop and implement autonomous trucks equipped with high technology at an affordable price are likely to fuel the autonomous truck market in the near future.The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption rate of technology in the region and the increasing efforts being taken by OEMs to develop and introduce autonomous trucks in the region. For instance, the startup Embark has developed autonomous trucks that are being utilized to haul refrigerators in California. Ubers autonomous truck is employed to haul cases of beer across Colorado. The market in Europe is also expected to expand at a considerable growth rate in the near future owing to the increasing efforts being taken by OEMs as well as the European Union to develop and introduce autonomous trucks in the region.The global Autonomous Trucks market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Autonomous Trucks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autonomous Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Autonomous Trucks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Autonomous Trucks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Autonomous Trucks market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Autonomous Trucks market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Autonomous Trucks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including;

Daimler

Ford motor

AB Volvo

Tesla

IVICO

MAN

DAF

Scania

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Autonomous Trucks market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Autonomous Trucks market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Autonomous Trucks market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Autonomous Trucks market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Semi-Automated Trucks

Fully Automated Trucks

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agriculture

Construction

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Autonomous Trucks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Autonomous Trucks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Autonomous Trucks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autonomous Trucks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Autonomous Trucks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autonomous Trucks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Autonomous Trucks Market Size

2.2 Autonomous Trucks Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Autonomous Trucks Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Autonomous Trucks Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Autonomous Trucks Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Autonomous Trucks Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Autonomous Trucks Market Size (2014-2019)

Key Players

Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Type

Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Autonomous Trucks Introduction

Revenue in Autonomous Trucks Business (2014-2019)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

