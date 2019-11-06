Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Size, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Global “Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market” 2019 analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research in all over the world. The report also analyses the competitive structure of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market. This comprises the study of value and size trends and pricing history. Growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments have also been analysed in the report in order to provide deeper knowledge about the industry.

About Autonomous Underwater Vehicles:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

Among all applications, the autonomous underwater vehicle market for archeological and exploration applications is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and . However, military & defense applications are expected to hold the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017.

The market for large AUVs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and . Large AUVs can operate at a depth of more than 1,000 meters and are widely used for hydrographic exploration, deep ocean search, and deep water surveys.

The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market was valued at 36 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.

The following Manufacturers are covered in this Report:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Breakdown Data by Type

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Breakdown Data by Application

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

No.of Pages: 119

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Size

2.1.1 Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Production 2014-2025

2.2 Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

2.4 Key Trends for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Production by Regions

4.1 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Production by Regions

4.1.1 Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Revenue Market Share by Regions

Continued

