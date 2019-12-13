AV Receiver Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “AV Receiver Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the AV Receiver market size.

About AV Receiver:

This report studies the AV Receiver market, An audio/video receiver (AV Receiver or AVR) is a consumer electronics unit used in a home theater. Its primary purpose is to receive audio and video signals from a number of sources and process them to drive loudspeakers and a display.

Top Key Players of AV Receiver Market:

Sony

Yamaha

Onkyo (Pioneer)

D+M Group(Sound United)

LG Electronics

Harman Kardon

Inkel Corporation

NAD

Rotel

Anthem AV Solutions Limited

Pyle

Cambridge Audio

Arcam

5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels

7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels

9.2 Sound Channels

Others Major Applications covered in the AV Receiver Market report are:

Residential

Commercial Scope of AV Receiver Market:

Europe is the largest consumption of AV Receiver, with a sales market share nearly 25.91% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the sales market share over 24.06% in 2016. China is another important consumption market of AV Receiver.

AV Receiver used in home theater. AV Receiver mainly has three kinds, including 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels, 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels and 9.2 Sound Channels etc. The production market share of 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels AV Receiver is 35.11% in 2016.

The worldwide market for AV Receiver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 2280 million US$ in 2024, from 2140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.