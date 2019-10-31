AV Receiver Market by Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches (2019-2024)

Global “AV Receiver Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The AV Receiver market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About AV Receiver

This report studies the AV Receiver market, An audio/video receiver (AV Receiver or AVR) is a consumer electronics unit used in a home theater. Its primary purpose is to receive audio and video signals from a number of sources and process them to drive loudspeakers and a display.

AV Receiver Market Key Players:

Sony

Yamaha

Onkyo (Pioneer)

D+M Group(Sound United)

LG Electronics

Harman Kardon

Inkel Corporation

NAD

Rotel

Anthem AV Solutions Limited

Pyle

Cambridge Audio

Global AV Receiver market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The AV Receiver has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the AV Receiver in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. AV Receiver Market Types:

5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels

7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels

9.2 Sound Channels

Others AV Receiver Market Applications:

Residential

Europe is the largest consumption of AV Receiver, with a sales market share nearly 25.91% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the sales market share over 24.06% in 2016. China is another important consumption market of AV Receiver.

AV Receiver used in home theater. AV Receiver mainly has three kinds, including 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels, 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels and 9.2 Sound Channels etc. The production market share of 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels AV Receiver is 35.11% in 2016.

The worldwide market for AV Receiver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 2280 million US$ in 2024, from 2140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

