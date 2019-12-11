Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Market Expansion Strategies 2025

Global "Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market" analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process.

Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market:

APD Avalanche Photodiode (APD) is a highly sensitive semiconductor electronic device that exploits the photoelectric effect to convert light to electricity. APDs can be thought of as photodetectors that provide a built-in first stage of gain through avalanche multiplication. From a functional standpoint, they can be regarded as the semiconductor analog to photomultipliers. By applying a high reverse bias voltage, APDs show an internal current gain effect due to impact ionization. However, some silicon APDs employ alternative doping and beveling techniques compared to traditional APDs that allow greater voltage to be applied before breakdown is reached and hence a greater operating gain. In general, the higher the reverse voltage, the higher the gain.

Global sales of APD Avalanche Photodiode have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 7.10%. Compared to 2016, APD Avalanche Photodiode market managed to increase revenue by 5.44 percent to $124.46 million worldwide in 2017 from $118.04 million in 2016. Overall, the APD Avalanche Photodiode market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Nowadays, in the developed countries, the APD Avalanche Photodiode industry is on a higher level than other countries, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top four manufacturers are First-sensor, Hamamatsu, Kyosemi Corporation and Luna, respectively with global market share of 20.43%, 16.65%, 12.60% and 10.91% in 2017, in terms of volume.

The global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) market was 130 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market:

First-sensor

Hamamatsu

Kyosemi Corporation

Luna

Excelitas

Osi optoelectronics

Edmund Optics

GCS

Accelink

Industrial

Medical

Mobility

Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

Si-APD

InGaAs-APD