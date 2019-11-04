Avian Influenza Vaccines Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demands, Key Players and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global "Avian Influenza Vaccines Market" Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Avian Influenza Vaccines industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Avian Influenza Vaccines market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Avian Influenza Vaccines market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.

Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 116 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Report:

The global average price of Avian Influenza Vaccines is in the decreasing trend, from 20 K USD/K doses in 2011 to 19.8 USD/K doses in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Avian Influenza Vaccines includes H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines, H9 Avian Influenza Vaccines and other Avian Influenza Vaccines, and the proportion of H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines in 2015 is about 73%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Avian Influenza Vaccines is widely used in Chicken, Duck & Goose and Other birds. The most proportion of Avian Influenza Vaccines is used in chicken, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 77%.

China region is the largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2015. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is intense. Merial, QYH Biotech, DHN, HVRI, CEVA, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Avian Influenza Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Avian Influenza Vaccines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Avian Influenza Vaccines market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Merial

CEVA

Zoetis

Elanco (Lohmann )

Merck Animal Health

Avimex Animal Health

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type H5

Type H9

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chicken

Duck & Goose

OtherGlobal Avian Influenza Vaccines Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Avian Influenza Vaccines market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

