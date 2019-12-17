 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Avocado Oil Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Avocado Oil Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Avocado Oil

GlobalAvocado Oil Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Avocado Oil Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Avocado Oil Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Avocado Oil globally.

About Avocado Oil:

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. As food oil, it is used as an ingredient in other dishes, and as cooking oil. It is also used for lubrication and in cosmetics, where it is valued for its supposed regenerative and moisturizing properties.

Avocado Oil Market Manufactures:

  • Sesajal
  • Yasin
  • Bella Vado
  • Chosen Foods
  • Grupo Industrial Batellero
  • La Tourangelle
  • Avoolio
  • Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil
  • Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados
  • Kevala
  • Bio Planete
  • Hain Celestial Group
  • Da Gama Avocado Oil
  • Cate de mi CorazÃ³n
  • Tron Hermanos
  • Proteco Oils
  • Westfalia
  • Aconcagua Oil & Extract
  • Olivado
  • Grove Avocado Oil
  • AvoPure
  • Village Press
  • Kahangi Estate
  • Rain Africa

    Avocado Oil Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Avocado Oil Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Avocado Oil Market Types:

  • Refined Avocado Oil
  • Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
  • Crude Avocado Oil

    Avocado Oil Market Applications:

  • Edible Oil
  • Cosmetics & Skin Care Products
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Avocado Oil Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Avocado Oil Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Avocado Oil Market Report:

  • Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. This oil contains a high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil and cosmetics & skin care products, etc. Avocado oil used in cosmetics & skin care products is lower than that of edible oil. In 2017, edible oil used avocado oil took a share of 64.61%.
  • There are three kinds of avocado oil, extra virgin avocado oil, refined avocado oil and crude avocado oil. Refined avocado oil is odorless, pale yellow oil, which is extracted from the avocado with an expeller-press. Extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from pressing avocados and then filtering it, which has strong avocado aroma, with a green color. Generally, price of refined avocado oil is much higher than that of extra virgin avocado oil. Also, refined avocado oilâs gross margin is higher than extra virgin avocado oilâs.
  • Avocado oil production is limited by avocado production. Also avocado oil manufacturers are close to avocado growing areas. They mainly concentrated in Mexico, South America, United States, Africa and Austria In 2017, North America avocado oil production took 50.36% of global production. South America (ex. Peru) and Asia separately took 16.43% and 8.29% in 2017. In 2017, Peru takes 6.03% of Global production, reaching 953 MT.
  • The worldwide market for Avocado Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Avocado Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Avocado Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Avocado Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Avocado Oil in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Avocado Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Avocado Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Avocado Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Avocado Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Avocado Oil Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Avocado Oil by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Avocado Oil Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Avocado Oil Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Avocado Oil Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Avocado Oil Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Avocado Oil Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Avocado Oil Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Avocado Oil Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Avocado Oil Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

