Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market 2019 Global Market Share, Demand, Top Players, Market Size, Future Growth by 2025 – Industry Research Co.

Kimberly-Clark

Georgia Pacific

Procter & Gamble

SCA Hygiene

Cascades Tissue Group

Wausau Paper

Sofidel Group

Clearwater Paper

Kruger Products

Hospeco

Fujian Hengan Holding Request a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14204062 Know About Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market: About one-third of the tissue market represents use “Away From Home,” in commercial and industrial settings such as office and government buildings, hotels, schools, airports, amusement parks, hospitals, highway rest stops – anywhere restroom and kitchen facilities are not in a private home.

According to the current market data, Asia-Pacific is the third largest market for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the world after North America and Europe. Countries, like China, Australia, Singapore, and India stood as the key source of demand for these products. The high demand from the market channels, such as hospitals & healthcare units, hospitality units, food businesses, and other businesses are driving the demand for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the region. The highest demand was recorded from environmental sanitation needs in restaurants, stores, public toilets etc. where hygiene products are provided widely for the customers.

Commercial

Food & Beverages

Hospitals & Health Care

Others Consumer Goods Market by Types:

Paper Napkins

Paper Towels

Wipes

Toilet Papers

Incontinence Products