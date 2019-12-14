 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Awnings Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Awnings

Global “Awnings Market” report 2020 focuses on the Awnings industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Awnings market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Awnings market resulting from previous records. Awnings market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Awnings Market:

  • An awning or overhang is a secondary covering attached to the exterior wall of a building. It is typically composed of canvas woven of acrylic, cotton or polyester yarn, or vinyl laminated to polyester fabric that is stretched tightly over a light structure of aluminium, iron or steel, possibly coot or transparent material (used to cover solar thermal panels in the summer, but that must allow as much light as possible in the winter). The configuration of this structure is something of a truss, space frame or planar frame. Awnings are also often constructed of aluminium understucture with aluminium sheeting. These aluminium awnings are often used when a fabric awning is not a practical application where snow load as well as wind loads may be a factor.
  • North America is a major market and will show high growth on account of high use in residential sector. In addition, the region is expected to witness substantial growth on account of rising textile industry mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness immense industry potential owing to growth in the construction industry, particularly in China, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, presence of numerous coated fabric manufacturing plants in the region is expected to spur market growth.
  • In 2019, the market size of Awnings is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Awnings.

    • Awnings Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • SunSetter Products
  • Kampa
  • SUNAIR Awnings
  • Advanced Design Awning & Sign
  • Awning Company of America
  • Carroll Awning
  • NuImage Awnings
  • KE Durasol

    • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Awnings:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Awnings in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Awnings Market by Types:

  • Fixed Awnings
  • Slide Out Awnings
  • Roller Awnings
  • Retractable Awnings
  • Patio Awnings

  • Awnings Market by Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Residential

  • The Study Objectives of Awnings Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Awnings status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Awnings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Awnings Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Awnings Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Awnings Market Size

    2.2 Awnings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Awnings Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Awnings Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Awnings Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Awnings Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Awnings Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Awnings Production by Regions

    5 Awnings Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Awnings Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Awnings Production by Type

    6.2 Global Awnings Revenue by Type

    6.3 Awnings Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Awnings Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

