Axial Bone Densitometry Market Trends, Market Size, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 29, 2019

Axial

Global “Axial Bone Densitometry Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Axial Bone Densitometry Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Bone density or bone mineral density (BMD) is the amount of bone mineral in bone tissue. Bone density measurement is used in clinical medicine as an indirect indicator of osteoporosis and fracture risk. Bone densitometers are known to offer improved diagnostic sensitivity in cases of osteoporotic fractures, playing a vital role in diagnosis of fracture before it could occur. It is measured by a procedure called densitometry, often performed in the radiology or nuclear medicine departments of hospitals or clinics. The measurement is painless and non-invasive and involves low radiation exposure.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • BeamMed
  • CompuMed
  • CooperSurgical
  • Diagnostic Medical Systems
  • GE Healthcare
  • Lone Oak Medical Technologies
  • Osteometer MediTech

  • Axial Bone Densitometry Market by Types

  • Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)
  • Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

    Axial Bone Densitometry Market by Applications

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Axial Bone Densitometry Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Axial Bone Densitometry Segment by Type

    2.3 Axial Bone Densitometry Consumption by Type

    2.4 Axial Bone Densitometry Segment by Application

    2.5 Axial Bone Densitometry Consumption by Application

    3 Global Axial Bone Densitometry by Players

    3.1 Global Axial Bone Densitometry Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Axial Bone Densitometry Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Axial Bone Densitometry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 116

