Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019  2024

Global “Axle & Propeller Shaft Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Axle & Propeller Shaft industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Axle & Propeller Shaft market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Axle & Propeller Shaft market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Dominating Key Players:

merican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

GKN

AAL

NTN

Dana

Nexteer

GNA Enterprises

Sona Group

Hyundai-Wia

Talbros Engineering

About Axle & Propeller Shaft: Axle & Shaft is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicle's engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Axle & Shaft can be divided into propeller shaft, Rear Axle and Front Axle. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels. It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.

Propeller Shaft

Rear Axle

Front Axle Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Applications:

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)