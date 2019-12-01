Azelaic Acid Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Azelaic Acid Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Azelaic Acid Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Azelaic Acid market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc..

Azelaic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Emery Oleochemicals

Matrica SpA

BASF

Croda Sipo

Ninghai Zhonglong

Jiangsu Senxuan

Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

Shandong Clearwill

Hubei Tuochu and many more. Azelaic Acid Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Azelaic Acid Market can be Split into:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade. By Applications, the Azelaic Acid Market can be Split into:

Plastics

Lubricants

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics