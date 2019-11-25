Azelaic Acid Market 2019: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Global “Azelaic Acid Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Azelaic Acid Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Azelaic Acid:

Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc.

Azelaic Acid Market Manufactures:

Emery Oleochemicals

Matrica SpA

BASF

Croda Sipo

Ninghai Zhonglong

Jiangsu Senxuan

Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

Shandong Clearwill

Hubei Tuochu

Major Classification:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

GMP Pharmaceutical Grade Major Applications:

Plastics

Lubricants

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Azelaic acid downstream is wide and recently azelaic acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastics, petrochemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Globally, the azelaic acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastics and lubricant, holding above 70% of global azelaic acid consumption. For demand market of azelaic acid, there is also a certain space in the next few years and USA is the largest consumption region.

The worldwide market for Azelaic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.