Azimuth Thrusters Market 2019 Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2024

Global "Azimuth Thrusters Market" 2019 Report speaks about the manufacturing process.major Types and Applications for the key players.
Short Details Of Azimuth Thrusters Market Report – An azimuth thruster is a configuration of marine propellers placed in pods that can be rotated to any horizontal angle (azimuth), making a rudder unnecessary. These give ships better maneuverability than a fixed propeller and rudder system.
Global Azimuth Thrusters market competition by top manufacturers
- SCHOTTEL Group
- Rolls-Royce
- Niigata Power SystemsÂ
- Cat Propulsion
- Brunvoll
- Thrustmaster
- Kawasaki
- Steerprop
- WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation
- ABB MarineÂ
- Voith Turbo
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Veth Propulsion
- NGC
- Jastram
- Wuxi Ruifeng Marine
- Hydromaster
Scope of the Report:
The past years has witnessed the decrease of global azimuth thrusters due to the shrink of global shipbuilding market. The overcapacity and reduction in offshore demand has influenced the azimuth thrusters a lot. But we can still see the demand of azimuth thrusters in major shipbuilding regions such as Europe, China, Japan and Korea.
Globally, the azimuth thruster industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of azimuth thrusters is relatively high. And some enterprises, like SCHOTTEL Group and Rolls-Royce and Niigata Power Systems etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their azimuth thrusters and related services. At the same time, Europe, where most of the leading manufacturers come from the region, is remarkable in the global azimuth thruster industry because of their market share and technology status of azimuth thrusters.
The worldwide market for Azimuth Thrusters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.1% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Azimuth Thrusters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
