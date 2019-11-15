Back Grinding Tapes Market 2019 :Size, Share, Company Profiles and Key Figures, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers, Forecast to 2024

“Back Grinding Tapes Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Back Grinding Tapes Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Back Grinding Tapes investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Short Details of Back Grinding Tapes Market Report – BGT(Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.
Global Back Grinding Tapes market competition by top manufacturers
- Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello
- Nitto
- LINTEC
- Furukawa Electric
- Denka
- D&X
- AI Technology
The Scope of the Report:,At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.,There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.,The worldwide market for Back Grinding Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.,This report focuses on the Back Grinding Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,,
