Background Music Market Growth Factors Applications Regional Analysis Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

Short Details of Background Music Market Report – Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customers mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 596 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2013. Total Europe Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 388 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2013. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing Japan, China and India market.

The worldwide market for Background Music is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Background Music in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Music Streaming

AV System Equipment By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Retail Stores

Cafes & Restaurants

Leisure & Hospitality

Public Organizations