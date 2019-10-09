 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Backpack Travel Bag Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Backpack

Global “Backpack Travel Bag Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Backpack Travel Bag market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Backpack Travel Bag:

Backpack Travel Bag is a cloth sack carried on one’s back and secured with two straps that go over the shoulders, but there can be variations to this basic design that is used in travel.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Samsonite
  • Osprey
  • VF Corporation
  • Victorinox
  • Travelers Choice
  • Lowe Alpine
  • Deuter
  • Standard Luggage Co
  • Timbuk2
  • Herschel Supply

    Backpack Travel Bag Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Backpack Travel Bag Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Backpack Travel Bag Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Backpack Travel Bag Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Backpack Travel Bag Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Backpack Travel Bag market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Backpack Travel Bag Market Types:

  • Backpack
  • Rolling Backpack

    Backpack Travel Bag Market Applications:

  • Adult
  • Kids

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Backpack Travel Bag industry.

    Scope of Backpack Travel Bag Market:

  • The Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Professional Survey Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Backpack Travel Bag market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
  • During the past few years, the global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag increases by 304700 K Units in 2017 from 220150 K Units in 2012, with an average growth rate of more than 6.99%. The whole market value is about 20793 million USD in 2017.
  • Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption area of Backpack Travel Bag in the world and china is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 7.53%
  • For next few years, the global Backpack Travel Bag revenue would will tend to be smooth and global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag will be 429560 K Units in 2022. With the development of technology and decline of consumption cost, the price of Backpack Travel Bag will keep declining, and the profit margin will decline too.
  • The worldwide market for Backpack Travel Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 27200 million US$ in 2024, from 23400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Backpack Travel Bag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Backpack Travel Bag market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Backpack Travel Bag, Growing Market of Backpack Travel Bag) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Backpack Travel Bag Market Report pages: 122

    Important Key questions answered in Backpack Travel Bag market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Backpack Travel Bag in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Backpack Travel Bag market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Backpack Travel Bag market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Backpack Travel Bag market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Backpack Travel Bag market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Backpack Travel Bag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Backpack Travel Bag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Backpack Travel Bag in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Backpack Travel Bag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Backpack Travel Bag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Backpack Travel Bag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Backpack Travel Bag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

