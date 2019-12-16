 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market Size | Rapid Growth, Market Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Bag-in-Tube Packaging

Global “Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Bag-in-Tube Packaging market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market: 

AÂ tubeÂ is a soft squeezableÂ containerÂ which can be used for thick liquids such asÂ adhesive, caulking, ointment, andÂ toothpaste. Basically, a tube is aÂ cylindrical, hollow piece with a round or oval profile, made ofÂ plastic,Â paperboard, orÂ aluminum. Both ends of this tube are treated differently during the manufacturing process and filling. In general, on one end of the tube body there is a round orifice, which can be closed by different caps and closures. The orifice can be shaped in many different ways. PlasticÂ nozzlesÂ in various styles and lengths are just one good example.
The europe market is the biggest in the global bag-in-tube package market and is estimated to hold a market share of 21% and see a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period.
The global Bag-in-Tube Packaging market was 180 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market:

  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • Industry-Bag

    Regions Covered in the Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Wine
  • Spirit
  • Olive Oil
  • Fruit Juices
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • EVOH Barrier + PE
  • Metallized PET Film

