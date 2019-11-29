Bagged Salt Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

American Rock Salt

Cargill

Compass Minerals

Morton International

Kissner Group Holdings

Regular Bagged Salt

Industrial Places

The technical barriers of Bagged Salt are relatively high, and it need lots of capital and manpower, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Bagged Salt market are American Rock Salt, Cargill, Compass Minerals, Morton International and Kissner Group Holdings, etc. The plants are concentrated in LA, NY and OH. NY, OH and IL are the largest consumption area.

According to applications, Bagged Salt is used in Industrial Places and Environmental Fields. In 2017, Bagged Salt for Environmental Fields occupied more than 76.58% of total amount.

According to types, Bagged Salt is split into Regular Bagged Salt and Specialty Bagged Salt, most manufacturers in the report can supply all size product. Regular Bagged Salt is the largest market with the share of 88.25% in 2017.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companyâs cooperation have occurred for development and growth. with more new entrants, the competition will be more intense.

The worldwide market for Bagged Salt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.