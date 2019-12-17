Ball Screw Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

About Ball Screw:

Ball screws are force and motion-transfer devices in the family of power-transmission screws. They operate like conventional power screws but the rolling friction of bearing balls replaces sliding friction. Ball screws consist of a screw, nut, and balls that operate similarly to bearing components.

Ball Screw Market Manufactures:

SK

THK

HIWIN

SKF

Bosch Rexroth

TBI Motion

Schaeffler

Kuroda

Danaher Motion

KSS

PMI

Yigong

ISSOKU

Nidec Sankyo

Best Pression

Hongtai

SBC

Huazhu

KOYO

Tianan Group

OZAK

Donglai

Tsubaki

Qijian

JSCTG

NTN

TRCD

Haosen Screws

Northwest Machine

Hanjiang Machine Tool

Ball Screw Market Types:

Rolled

Ground Ball Screw Market Applications:

Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment

Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines

Other

The Report provides in depth research of the Ball Screw Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Ball Screw Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Ball Screw Market Report:

Ball screw can be classified by different index, such as type of nuts, direction of pitch, flange, precision class, model, preload types, etc. Ball screws are mainly used for semiconductor and LCD production equipment, machine tools and injection molding machines, engraving Equipment, medical equipment and laboratory equipment, etc.

Asia is now almost the largest consumption country of ball screws in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 20.83% the global market in 2015, closely followed by Europe and Japan, and Taiwan and USA took up about 12% separately.

Japan, Taiwan, Europe, USA and China are now the key producers of ball screws. There are some producers in China to counterfeit ball screws or provide OEM for special customers with low price and poor quality. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers out of China, specifically from Japan, Germany, USA and Italy.

The worldwide market for Ball Screw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.