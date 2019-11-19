 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ball Valve Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Ball Valve Market” by analysing various key segments of this Ball Valve market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Ball Valve market competitors.

Regions covered in the Ball Valve Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Ball Valve Market: 

A ball valve is a device with a spherical closure unit that provides on/off control of flow. The sphere has a port, also known as a bore, through the center. When the valve is positioned such that the bore is aligned in the same direction as the pipeline, it is in open position and fluid can flow through it. When rotated 90 degrees, the bore becomes perpendicular to the flow path, meaning the valve is closed and the fluid cannot pass through.Tyco, Emerson Electric, Flowserve and Kitz captured the top four revenue share spots in the Ball Valve market in 2015. Tyco dominated with 4.61 percent revenue share, followed by Emerson Electric with 3.61 percent revenue share and Flowserve with 2.97 percent revenue share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.Although sales of Ball Valve brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.The global Ball Valve market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Ball Valve Market:

  • Tyco International
  • Emerson Electric
  • Flowserve
  • Kitz
  • IMI plc
  • Cameron
  • GE
  • Crane Company
  • Metso
  • Rotork
  • Circor
  • VELAN
  • KSB
  • VANATOME
  • Watts Water Technologies
  • Bray
  • GEMU
  • Spirax Sarco
  • NEWAY
  • Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group
  • Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve
  • YuanDa Valve Group
  • CNNC Sufa Technology Industry
  • BVMC
  • Shandong Yidu Valve Group Corp
  • Dazhong Valve Group
  • DunAn
  • SHK
  • DV VALVE
  • FangYuan Valve Group
  • TIANJIN DAZHAN GROUP
  • LZHPV
  • Jiangsu Shentong Valve

    Ball Valve Market by Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Energy Power
  • Chemical Industry
  • Water Treatment Industry
  • Paper Making Industry
  • Others

    Ball Valve Market by Types:

  • Stainless Steel Ball Valves
  • Carbon Steel Ball Valves
  • Bronze Ball Valves
  • Brass Ball Valves
  • Alloy Ball Valves
  • Cast Iron Ball Valves
  • Cast Steel Ball Valves
  • Other Non-metallic Materials Ball valves (such as plastic, ceramic Ball Valves)

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Ball Valve Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Ball Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Ball Valve Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Ball Valve Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Ball Valve Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Ball Valve Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Ball Valve Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Ball Valve Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Ball Valve Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Ball Valve Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Ball Valve Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Ball Valve Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Ball Valve Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Ball Valve Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Ball Valve Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Ball Valve Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Ball Valve Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Ball Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Ball Valve Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Ball Valve Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ball Valve Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Ball Valve Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Ball Valve Revenue by Product
    4.3 Ball Valve Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Ball Valve Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Ball Valve by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Ball Valve Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Ball Valve Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Ball Valve by Product
    6.3 North America Ball Valve by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Ball Valve by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Ball Valve Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Ball Valve Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Ball Valve by Product
    7.3 Europe Ball Valve by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Ball Valve by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ball Valve Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ball Valve Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Ball Valve by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Ball Valve by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Ball Valve by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Ball Valve Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Ball Valve Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Ball Valve by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Ball Valve by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Valve by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Valve Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Valve Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Valve by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Ball Valve by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Ball Valve Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Ball Valve Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Ball Valve Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Ball Valve Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Ball Valve Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Ball Valve Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Ball Valve Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Ball Valve Forecast
    12.5 Europe Ball Valve Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Ball Valve Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Ball Valve Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Ball Valve Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Ball Valve Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

