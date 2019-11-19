Ball Valve Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Ball Valve Market” by analysing various key segments of this Ball Valve market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Ball Valve market competitors.

Regions covered in the Ball Valve Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

A ball valve is a device with a spherical closure unit that provides on/off control of flow. The sphere has a port, also known as a bore, through the center. When the valve is positioned such that the bore is aligned in the same direction as the pipeline, it is in open position and fluid can flow through it. When rotated 90 degrees, the bore becomes perpendicular to the flow path, meaning the valve is closed and the fluid cannot pass through.Tyco, Emerson Electric, Flowserve and Kitz captured the top four revenue share spots in the Ball Valve market in 2015. Tyco dominated with 4.61 percent revenue share, followed by Emerson Electric with 3.61 percent revenue share and Flowserve with 2.97 percent revenue share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.Although sales of Ball Valve brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.The global Ball Valve market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Tyco International

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Kitz

IMI plc

Cameron

GE

Crane Company

Metso

Rotork

Circor

VELAN

KSB

VANATOME

Watts Water Technologies

Bray

GEMU

Spirax Sarco

NEWAY

Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group

Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

YuanDa Valve Group

CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

BVMC

Shandong Yidu Valve Group Corp

Dazhong Valve Group

DunAn

SHK

DV VALVE

FangYuan Valve Group

TIANJIN DAZHAN GROUP

LZHPV

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Oil & Gas

Energy Power

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Paper Making Industry

Others Ball Valve Market by Types:

Stainless Steel Ball Valves

Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Bronze Ball Valves

Brass Ball Valves

Alloy Ball Valves

Cast Iron Ball Valves

Cast Steel Ball Valves