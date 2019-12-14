 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ball Valve Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Ball Valve

GlobalBall Valve Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Ball Valve Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Ball Valve Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Ball Valve globally.

About Ball Valve:

A ball valve is a device with a spherical closure unit that provides on/off control of flow. The sphere has a port, also known as a bore, through the center. When the valve is positioned such that the bore is aligned in the same direction as the pipeline, it is in open position and fluid can flow through it. When rotated 90 degrees, the bore becomes perpendicular to the flow path, meaning the valve is closed and the fluid cannot pass through.

Ball Valve Market Manufactures:

  • yco International
  • Emerson Electric
  • Flowserve
  • Kitz
  • IMI plc
  • Cameron
  • GE
  • Crane Company
  • Metso
  • Rotork
  • Circor
  • VELAN
  • KSB
  • VANATOME
  • Watts Water Technologies
  • Bray
  • GEMU
  • Spirax Sarco
  • NEWAY
  • Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group
  • Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve
  • YuanDa Valve Group
  • CNNC Sufa Technology Industry
  • BVMC
  • Shandong Yidu Valve Group Corp
  • Dazhong Valve Group
  • DunAn
  • SHK
  • DV VALVE
  • FangYuan Valve Group
  • TIANJIN DAZHAN GROUP
  • LZHPV
  • Jiangsu Shentong Valve

    Ball Valve Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Ball Valve Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Ball Valve Market Types:

  • Stainless Steel Ball Valves
  • Carbon Steel Ball Valves
  • Bronze Ball Valves
  • Brass Ball Valves
  • Alloy Ball Valves
  • Cast Iron Ball Valves
  • Cast Steel Ball Valves
  • Other Non-metallic Materials Ball valves (such as plastic
  • ceramic Ball Valves)

    Ball Valve Market Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Energy Power
  • Chemical Industry
  • Water Treatment Industry
  • Paper Making Industry
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Ball Valve Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Ball Valve Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Ball Valve Market Report:

  • Tyco, Emerson Electric, Flowserve and Kitz captured the top four revenue share spots in the Ball Valve market in 2015. Tyco dominated with 4.61 percent revenue share, followed by Emerson Electric with 3.61 percent revenue share and Flowserve with 2.97 percent revenue share.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
  • Although sales of Ball Valve brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Ball Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ball Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Ball Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ball Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ball Valve in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Ball Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Ball Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Ball Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ball Valve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Ball Valve Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ball Valve by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ball Valve Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ball Valve Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ball Valve Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ball Valve Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ball Valve Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ball Valve Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ball Valve Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ball Valve Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

