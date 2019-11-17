Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Global “Ballistic Protective Equipment market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Ballistic Protective Equipment market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Ballistic Protective Equipment basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Ballistic Protective Equipment is worn by the military, police, first responders and civilian personnel such as security guards, focusing on the environmental operating conditions and the thermophysiological burden on the wearers..

Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Seyntex N.V.

Honeywell International

Inc.

Tencate

Rheinmetall AG

Point Blank Enterprise

Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

ArmorSource LLC

Craig International Ballistics

Survitec Group Ltd

Verseidag-Indutex GmbH

Safe Life Defense

Tactical Assault Gear (TAG)

Hellweg International Pty. Ltd

MKU Limited

Mehler Vario System

Mars Armor

Paul Boye Technologies

Mehler Law Enforcement GmbH

Vista Outdoor

Inc.

Pacific Safety Products

Inc. (PSP)

EnGarde

Safariland

LLC

CQC Ltd.

Armor Wear

BAE Systems

Plc

DuPont

3M Company

Teijin Group

and many more. Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ballistic Protective Equipment Market can be Split into:

Head Protection

Soft Armor

Hard Armor. By Applications, the Ballistic Protective Equipment Market can be Split into:

Defense

Commercial