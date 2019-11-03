Bangladesh Market by Top Manufactures, Market Demands Segmentation and Major Players Analysis Report 2019-2024

Global "Bangladesh Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

About Bangladesh

The retail fuel includes petrol, diesel, natural gas as well as other fuels.

Bangladesh Market Key Players:

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation

Petrobangla

Bangladesh Market Types:

Natural Gas

High Speed Diesel

High Sulphur Furnace Oil

Jet Fuel

Bangladesh Market Applications:

Power

Captive Power

Industrial

Fertilizer

Aviation

Bangladesh is a major natural gas in Asian region and a net importer of crude as well as refined oil. Presently, natural gas is the largest retail fuel in the country.

In 2017, the country consumed 18.84 million MT natural gas, followed by high speed diesel with 4.44 million MT being consumed.

Demand of fuels increases fast in the country. Total consumption of fuels in Bangladesh reached to 25.29 million MT in 2017, up from 20.96 million MT in 2013.

In 2017, the country consumed 18.84 million MT natural gas, followed by high speed diesel with 4.44 million MT being consumed. Demand of fuels increases fast in the country. Total consumption of fuels in Bangladesh reached to 25.29 million MT in 2017, up from 20.96 million MT in 2013.