Barbituric Acid Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

Regions covered in the Barbituric Acid Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Barbituric acid or malonylurea or 6-hydroxyuracil is an organic compound based on a pyrimidine heterocyclic skeleton. It is an odorless powder soluble in water. Barbituric acid is the parent compound of barbiturate drugs, although barbituric acid itself is not pharmacologically active.China is the worlds largest exporting country. Netherlands, Germany, India, USA and Japan need to import from China to meet the needs of the downstream vitamin or pharmaceutical industry. BASF and DSM are the worlds largest consumers of barbituric acid due to their vitamin synthesis business.Todayâs industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical.The global Barbituric Acid market is valued at 16 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 23 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Barbituric Acid market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin

VB2

Barbiturate

Dye Intermediates

Others Barbituric Acid Market by Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade