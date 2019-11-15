Barbituric Acid Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

Geographically, Barbituric Acid Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Barbituric Acid including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin

Longxin Chemical About Barbituric Acid: Barbituric acid or malonylurea or 6-hydroxyuracil is an organic compound based on a pyrimidine heterocyclic skeleton. It is an odorless powder soluble in water. Barbituric acid is the parent compound of barbiturate drugs, although barbituric acid itself is not pharmacologically active. Barbituric Acid Industry report begins with a basic Barbituric Acid market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Barbituric Acid Market Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Barbituric Acid Market Applications:

VB2

Barbiturate

Dye Intermediates

Barbituric Acid downstream is wide and recently Barbituric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of VB2, Barbiturate and Dye Intermediates. Globally, the Barbituric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for VB2. VB2 accounts for nearly 67.22% of total downstream consumption of Barbituric Acid in global and China is largest market of global Barbituric Acid industry.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Barbituric Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Barbituric Acid is estimated to be 2432 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Barbituric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 14 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.