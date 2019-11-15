 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Barbituric Acid Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Barbituric Acid

Global Barbituric Acid Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Barbituric Acid Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Barbituric Acid industry.

Geographically, Barbituric Acid Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Barbituric Acid including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Barbituric Acid Market Repot:

  • Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical
  • Hebei Chengxin
  • Longxin Chemical

    About Barbituric Acid:

    Barbituric acid or malonylurea or 6-hydroxyuracil is an organic compound based on a pyrimidine heterocyclic skeleton. It is an odorless powder soluble in water. Barbituric acid is the parent compound of barbiturate drugs, although barbituric acid itself is not pharmacologically active.

    Barbituric Acid Industry report begins with a basic Barbituric Acid market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Barbituric Acid Market Types:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

    Barbituric Acid Market Applications:

  • VB2
  • Barbiturate
  • Dye Intermediates
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Barbituric Acid market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Barbituric Acid?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Barbituric Acid space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Barbituric Acid?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Barbituric Acid market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Barbituric Acid opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Barbituric Acid market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Barbituric Acid market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Barbituric Acid downstream is wide and recently Barbituric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of VB2, Barbiturate and Dye Intermediates. Globally, the Barbituric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for VB2. VB2 accounts for nearly 67.22% of total downstream consumption of Barbituric Acid in global and China is largest market of global Barbituric Acid industry.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Barbituric Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Barbituric Acid is estimated to be 2432 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Barbituric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 14 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Barbituric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Barbituric Acid Market major leading market players in Barbituric Acid industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Barbituric Acid Industry report also includes Barbituric Acid Upstream raw materials and Barbituric Acid downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 106

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.