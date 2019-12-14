Barcode Verifiers Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Barcode verifiers are used to guarantee that the barcodes you print are high quality and 100% compliant to your symbology specifications. Barcode verifiers are able to provide a detailed report about the print and read quality of a barcode as set out by ANSI and ISO specifications. Additionally, barcode verifiers are able to suggest remedial actions based on the deficiency. Barcode verifiers are ideal for businesses that are spending time and money on re-labeling costs, rejected shipments due to label errors, and compliance fines.

RJS Technologies

Cognex Corporation

Axicon Auto ID Ltd

REA VERIFIER

Stratix Corp.

Microscan

Major Types covered in the Barcode Verifiers Market report are:

Portable Barcode Verifier

Major Applications covered in the Barcode Verifiers Market report are:

Packing Printing Industry

Quality Control Department

Manufacturing & Retailing Industry

Scope of Barcode Verifiers Market:

Europe is the largest consumption Country of Barcode Verifiers, with a consumption value market share nearly 31.05% in 2016.

There are mainly two kinds of Barcode Verifiers, which are Portable Barcode Verifiers and Desktop Barcode Verifiers. Portable Barcode is important in the Barcode Verifiers, with a consumption market share nearly 75.62% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Barcode Verifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.